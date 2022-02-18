Our Engagement With Twitter Has Been Fruitful – Lai Mohammed

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has stated that the Federal Government’s engagement with microblogging site, Twitter has been fruitful.

He stated this while receiving the United States Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, Akunna Cook in his office in Abuja, on Thursday.

Mohammed again explained the motive behind the banning of Twitter in the country by the Federal Government, saying certain persons were using the microblogging site to cause disunity in the country.

“Twitter was suspended because it became a platform of choice for those who are working for the disunity of this country,” he said.

“This is a country of 200 ethnic groups, very multi-religious and there is a lot of forth lines that Twitter was exploiting.

“Before the suspension, there were a lot of notices and warnings. I am glad to say that our engagement with Twitter has been very productive and useful for both parties. The outcome of that engagement is going to help us not just in our engagement with Twitter, but in engagement with all social media platforms.”