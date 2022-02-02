‘Our Security Forces Are Overstretched,’ Abdulsalami Seeks Joint Support Against Insecurity

Former Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar, has called for the support of Nigerians in tackling insurgency and other forms of insecurity, saying the nation’s security forces are overstretched.

He made the call on Wednesday in Niger State during the 38th Founders Day and 30th convocation ceremony of the Federal University of Technology Minna.

Also Read: Insurgency: Northeast Will Witness A Change In The Coming Months – Buhari

“We are facing a very hard time security-wise, where the war front is everywhere and this is a war without any morality. The old and the young are slaughtered without cause,” Abdulsalami said.

Advertisement

“Indeed, our security forces are overstretched. So it is left to all of us to join hands in making sure that we provide information where possible so that these insurgents could be chased out of our country.”