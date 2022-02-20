Oyetola Defeats Aregbesola’s Candidate To Secure Osun APC Guber Ticket

Gboyega Oyetola, Osun state governor, will be the flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the July 16 governorship election.

The governor, who is seeking a second term in office, defeated Moshood Adeoti and Yusuf Lasun to win the governorship primary on Saturday.

The results were announced around 3am on Sunday by AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, Kwara state governor and chairman of the Osun APC primary election committee.

“I hereby certified that Gboyega Oyetola, having secured the number of highest votes cast at the primary election and having secured all guidelines contained, is hereby declared winner,” he said.

Oyetola was adjudged to have polled 222,169 votes while his closest challenger, Moshood Adeoti, secured 12,921 votes and Yusuf Lasun had just 460.

According to the primary election committee, the total number of accredited voters stood at 247,207 while 235,550 votes were cast.