Oyetola Wins Polling Unit In Osun APC Governorship Primary

Gboyega Oyetola, the governor of Osun State, has won the governorship primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in his voting unit.

He was declared the winner of the election held on Saturday in Iragbiji town, Boripe Local Government Area, in the state of Nigeria’s south-west.

Governor Oyetola is running for the APC ticket against Moshood Adeoti, a former Secretary to the State Government (SSG), and Lasun Yussuff, a former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives.

According to the result announced in Oyetola’s polling unit, the governor has 1,612 votes from party faithful while his two co-contenders recorded zero votes.

In his reaction, Governor Oyetola commended the process which he described as free and fair.