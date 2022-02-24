Panic As Lagos-bound Dana Air Plane Makes Emergency Landing In Abuja

A Lagos bound flight, Dana Flight 9J402, made an emergency landing in Abuja on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 2:25 pm. The fully loaded plane reportedly developed a yet-to-be ascertained fault, leading to the emergency landing.

The pilot was said to have announced mid air that the flight could no longer continue for some obvious reasons.

Passengers had to wait in the aircraft for an alternative flight to take them to their destination.

The Nigerian aviation industry has experienced some fatal plane crashes, one of them involving an aircraft belonging to Dana Air.

On Sunday, June 3, 2012, a McDonnell Douglas MD-83, belonging to Dana Air, crashed in the Iju Ishaga area of Lagos, killing all 153 passengers on board and six others on the ground.