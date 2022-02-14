Pastor Ibiyeomie States Why Marriages Are Failing

Pastor David Ibiyeomie of Salvation Ministry claims that a high percentage of divorce is currently occurring over the world as a result of couples’ ideologies prior to marriage.

The renowned clergyman said during a sermon at the church’s headquarters in Port Harcourt that some people enter marriage with the intention of divorcing if things go bad.

He urged church members to embrace marriage with the mindset of staying forever, saying it is wrong to expect divorce in marriage.

He said, “They say that in every marriage there must be trouble and if you ask them why they say when we marry, we would expect.

“Do you know people expect to divorce before they marry? they will say “if it doesn’t work then I will walk away”. So, from the beginning of the marriage failure has started because the expectation was wrong.

“Look, I am going in, if it doesn’t work then I’ll step out”. I can tell you that you will divorce because from the beginning you have a faulty expectation. Why must you expect that you will pack out?

“When you have a strong expectation, you won’t be confused by anything, you’re sure that this thing must happen”.