Pastor Ituah Ighodalo Shares New Family Shoot

Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, the lead pastor of Trinity House, a non-denominational, free-flow Christian center, and his two children have been photographed for the first time since his wife, Ibidunni Ighodalo, died on June 14, 2020.

Pastor Ituah is the late husband of Ibidun, an ex-beauty queen and event management expert with whom he had two children.

He has had to adjust to life as a single father since her death.

The shoot was organized by Media Room Hub, and he talked about his single parenting experience as well as how much he still loves his late wife and life without her during the session.

He said: “I am okay, we thank God for things and in all things, we give God thanks, it has been a very tough, painful and difficult journey, there is no doubt about that, but we have hope, we look up to God and he has helped us in difficult times, we are coping with life, life happens”.

See pictures below: