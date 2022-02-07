Pat Utomi: Nigeria Doesn’t Need Someone Who Wants To Be President Because He’s Wealthy

Nigeria does not need someone who wants to be president solely because he is wealthy, according to Pat Utomi, a political economy professor.

In an interview with the Nigerian News Agency (NAN) on Sunday, Utomi stated that the country requires a selfless and intellectual leader to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

Utomi, a former presidential candidate on the African Democratic Congress (ADC) platform, stated that a coalition that will transform the country in 2023 will be announced soon.

“Nigerians need a person of competence and compassion, someone who is very selfless and a pan-Nigerian nationalist with a track record of a life service,” Utomi said.

“Not somebody who spends his life just thinking about himself and suddenly decides that okay I have enough money I can now lead them.

“We need a true Nigerian accepted in all parts of the country, exposed to all parts of the country in the reality of his life not in talks and the person must have friends in every part of Nigeria. We need a person, who is interested in collegial leadership.

“The prospect of a coalition that will change Nigeria, which I envisage, and is being put together as we speak, is a coalition of the youth, the women, the intellectuals and the professionals.”