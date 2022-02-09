Pay Children Unexpected Visits In School, Kanayo O. Kanayo Tells Parents

Kanayo O. Kanayo, a veteran Nollywood actor, has recommended parents to pay surprise visits to their children’s schools.

On Tuesday, the actor made the announcement on his Instagram page, where he posted a video of himself and his son.

Kanayo wrote in the caption that some students may leave school and travel to “unimaginable places” without their parents’ permission.

He then asked parents to see their children on an unexpected basis.

Kanayo wrote, “Do you know many of our children leave school to go to unimaginable places?

His or her school may be in Ekiti State but they are in Lekki, Lagos State every weekend grooving.

“Please pay them unscheduled visits to avoid stories that may make you age under 48 hours.”

