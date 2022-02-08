PDP Must Unite To Win 2023 Elections: Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has expressed that the members of the Peoples Democratic Party must unite to win the 2023 elections.

He stated that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has failed the country and Nigerians are looking up to the PDP for a way forward.

The governor spoke on Monday when he visited Ahmed Makarfi, the former national caretaker chairman of the PDP, at his residence in Kaduna.

“My ambition is for PDP to be reunited. If you have a united party, then you are sure of victory. Does it make sense if you have a presidential ticket of a party and the party cannot win an election?” he asked.

“So for me, the unity of the party is paramount. It is not about going about (saying )you want to be president.

“For me, it is how the party united and fight this evil, this monster they call the APC.”