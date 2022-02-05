PDP: Nigeria Has Much To Learn From China On Industrialisation

Nigeria can learn from China’s industrialisation model, according to Iyorchia Ayu, national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Ayu spoke on Friday when he hosted a delegation from the Communist Party of China (CPC) at the party’s headquarters in Abuja, according to Debo Ologunagba, the PDP spokesman.

Nigeria will “deepen and broaden” economic relations with China, according to Ayu, if the opposition party retakes power in 2023.

“There is much that Nigeria can learn from China, especially its model of industrialisation,” Ayu was quoted as saying.

“This is a country that has suffered colonial abuse. It also has a large population and a chequered history like Nigeria. But it has risen from 100 years of humiliation to become an industrial giant and arguably the biggest economy in the world.

“The CPC has largely eradicated poverty in China and touched lives even in the remotest areas of the country. The PDP is determined to also eradicate poverty in the country and generally improve the quality of life of the average Nigerian.

“When we return to power in 2023, we will deepen and broaden the cooperation between our country and yours. The Chinese are industrial leaders and we want our people to tap into that industrial energy. We want a partnership that benefits our people too. We do not want a one-sided relationship.”