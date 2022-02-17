PDP To Buhari: Quit As Petroleum Minister — And Appoint A Competent Hand

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to quit his position as the minister of petroleum resources.

The opposition party also demanded the “immediate sack” of Timipre Sylva, minister of state for petroleum resources.

The PDP stated that Buhari has failed “woefully” in his duties as the minister of petroleum resources following the importation of off-spec petroleum into the country.

This development has led to long queues at petrol stations across the country.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Debo Ologunagba, PDP spokesperson, called on Buhari to quit as minister of petroleum resources and appoint a qualified professional to head the ministry in order to restore sanity to the system.

The PDP added that the petroleum ministry as presently constituted is “peopled with persons with no relevant education, experience and expertise to manage this critical sector that accounts for over 90 percent of the revenue of the nation”.