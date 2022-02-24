PDP Will Resolve IPOB Agitations When We Take Over In 2023, Says Iyorchia Ayu

Iyorchia Ayu, national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has expressed that the agitations by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) will be resolved when the party takes over power in 2023.

He stated this while speaking in Imo on Wednesday, during a reception for the new PDP secretary.

Ayu said the PDP will employ the strategy adopted by former President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, which was used to resolve the issues with militants in the Niger Delta.

Speaking on plans by the party for the south-east, the PDP chairman also said the cause of the agitation by IPOB is “marginalisation” of the region.

“Our party PDP will be taking over government in 2023. We will bring development across the nation and as well solve the ongoing agitations in south-east by the Indigenous People of Biafra over marginalisation by the current ruling All Progressives Congress (APC),” he said.