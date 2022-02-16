People Thought I’d Fail, End Up As Drug Addict Like My Uncle: Blaqbonez

After he began rapping, everyone expected Nigerian music singer Emeka Akumefule, commonly known as Blaqbonez, to wind up addicted to drugs in a rehabilitation center.

Blaqbonez remarked this when discussing the difficulties he encountered as a rising celebrity in the music industry.

According to him, he suffered from severe anxiety as a result of his dread of becoming like his uncle.

On his Twitter feed, he wrote: “I had an uncle that used to rap, didn’t happen for him, he then got hooked on drugs, from rehab to rehab till he ended up in the village.

When I started rapping, everyone thought I would end up like that but boy did it turn out soooo different I stay proving em wrong”

