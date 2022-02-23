Policeman Didn’t Die In My House — Gbenga Daniel Clarifies

Gbenga Daniel, a former Ogun State governor has disclosed that sergeant Adegoke Ogunsola, the policeman who was hit by a car while opening the gate, did not die in his home.

Daniel noted this in a statement by his media office, saying the matter is being investigated.

“On Saturday, 19th February, 2022, one of the Security Details assigned to the residence of former Governor Gbenga Daniel, Leke Ogunsola was involved in an accident at the security gate of the premises. He was immediately taken to the hospital, and then referred to Babcock Hospital in Ilishan,” the statement said.

“He was alive and responding as he walked his way to treatment all through until he unfortunately passed on later in the day.

“The former Governor who was not in Sagamu as at the time of the incident was duly informed and he has been in touch with the deceased family through Police Authorities.”

He called for prayers for the departed and the loved ones left behind.