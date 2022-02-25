Politics Is Not A Dirty Game: Ganduje

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje has expressed that politics is not a dirty game contrary to popular belief.

He spoke in Abuja Thursday at the public presentation of a book, Unfinished Greatness: Envisioning a New Nigeria, written by Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi.

He said, “Politics is not a dirty game. We’re witnessing intellectualism in governance and intellectualism in politics. There’s no doubt, this is a welcome development. It’s good for intellectuals to take a role in politics because they analyse and lead the people because there are always conflicting variables.

“In Nigeria, intellectuals are afraid of governance because they say that too much analysis can lead to paralysis and also see politics as a dirty game. But politics is not a dirty game. There is a connection between intellectualism and governance.”