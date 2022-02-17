Popular Rapper M.I Abaga Reacts To Ongoing Tiv/Jukun Crisis

Jude Abaga, better known by his stage name M.I, a veteran Nigerian rapper, has reacted to the ongoing conflict between his Jukun clan and the Tivs.

The 40-year-old stated a willingness to engage with the two ethnic groups to achieve long-term peace.

M.I who was reacting to the altercation between Tiv and Jukun over a fish pond in Makurdi, Benue State, on Wednesday, noted that the issue had lasted far too long.

On behalf of his niece, who is both Jukun and Tiv, the Taraba-born rapper promised to do his best to forget about the two ethnic groups.

He tweeted: “Would love to join hands to build a new path for these two lovely peoples.. the killing and pain has gone on for too long. My niece is both Jukun and Tiv and so on her behalf I pledge to do my best going forward to forge peace between her people.”

See tweet below: