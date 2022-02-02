Popular Rapper M.I Abaga Set To Wed At 40

MI Abaga, a Nigerian rapper and record producer who turned 40 on October 4, 2021, is now engaged and planning to marry.

According to sources, Abaga proposed to Eniola Mafe earlier this week, and she accepted.

Eniola posted a photo of herself just hours after they announced their engagement with caption: “2022 is about to be a great year! The universe is just out here looking out for your girl” and her lover, Abaga responded with love struck emojis.

She is the Nigerian Ambassador for the Women in Africa Initiative and a member of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group’s Technical Sub-Committee.

She has also served on a number of non-profit boards.

See post below: