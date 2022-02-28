Portable And His Crew Accused Of Allegedly Stealing In Ogun

After his flat was allegedly searched by the artist and his crew, a man took to social media to call out the notorious singer, Portable.

When he received a call informing him that his room had been broken into, the man indicated that he was worried about his credentials, money, and diary.

Although he was able to locate his diary, the robbers had taken his money and left his apartment in shambles.

The man pleaded with Portable to restore his accommodation and reimburse him for the money he had lost.

