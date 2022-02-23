Power Failure Is A Thing Of The Past, Says Minister

Goddy Jedy Agba, minister of state for power, has expressed that power failure is a thing of the past in the country.

He stated this while speaking at a town hall meeting in Abuja on Tuesday.

Agba stated that by the end of the year, 85 percent of the citizens will have access to electricity.

Also Read: Five Million Households To Get Electricity By 2030 –Buhari

The town hall meeting, organised by the federal ministry of information and culture, was meant to showcase the achievements of the Buhari administration on infrastructure development.

The minister stated that the federal government is working hard to ensure that all houses are metered in the country.

“Power failure is a thing of the past,” he said.

“By the end of the year, 85 percent of Nigerians will have electricity. Also, all the houses will be metered – you will only pay for what you consume.”