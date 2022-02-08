Presidency: I Want To Stop Nigeria From Disintegration, Says Tambuwal

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State has stated his intention to run for president in order to prevent the country from disintegrating completely.

Tambuwal, who continued his consultation in Gusau, the capital of Zamfara State, said the country was currently a sinking ship in need of a capable leader to preserve it from catastrophic collapse.

He said that he defected from his former party, the Peoples Democratic Party, in 2015, when he was Speaker of the House of Representatives, to join the All Progressives Congress because of security concerns during the administration of Goodluck Jonathan.

He returned to the PDP in 2018 after realizing that the APC government was worse than the Jonathan administration, he said.

He stated, “I left the PDP and joined APC in 2015 where we campaigned for Buhari because we thought that he had the potential to fight the insecurity issues and other challenges bedevilling the nation. But unfortunately, he cannot make things work as we expected.

“That was why I also decided to dump the APC and return my former party, the PDP in 2018.’’