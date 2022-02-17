Probe Of Nigerian Correctional Service Has Nothing With Tinubu, Says Gbajabiamila

Speaker of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila has insisted that the resolution to investigate the state of Nigerian prisons under the Minister of Interior Rauf Aregbesola has nothing to do with the leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu.

He was reacting to a matter of privilege raised by a representative Onofiok Luke who was furious with reports suggesting that the House’s resolution to investigate the state of the Nigerian Correctional Service was a political move by the Speaker against the interior minister.

The House had on Wednesday mandated its Committee on Reformation Services to investigate the state of the Nigerian Correctional Service.

The development followed a motion of urgent national importance by the minority leader, Ndudi Elumelu.