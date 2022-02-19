Prophet Indaboski chides herbalist Tiwara for claiming to be the source of powers for most pastors

Prophet Chukwuemeka Odumeje (a.k.a Indaboski) is undoubtedly one of Nigeria’s most talked-about and most controversial spiritual figures today.

The Controversial Nigerian clergyman has lambasted a Native Doctor, Tiwara for claiming to be the source of powers for most pastors.

Tiwara had said that most pastors visit him to get spiritual powers.

He also reveled that he does not have squabbled with them because they are the ones who give him money.

The herbalist further said that he has the capability of helping any pastor to increase their number of followers.