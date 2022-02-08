Public Office Shouldn’t Be Synonymous With Accumulation Of Power, Wealth – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) has stated that public office is a tool for service and responsibility to the people, and that it should not be associated with the accumulation of power, privilege, or fortune.

Professor Osinbajo made this statement during the Professionals Forum Conference of the All Progressives Congress (APC), which was held on Monday at the old Statehouse Banquet Hall in Abuja.

He stated that professionals interested in politics and nation-building must turn the tide where “holding public office in Nigeria at any level is largely perceived as synonymous with the accumulation of power, privilege and wealth”.

He added that the professionals that would shape the country’s future in one way or the other are those that have the “understanding that public office is an instrument of service and responsibility to the people”.

Osinbajo also observed that Nigerians must break the paradox of individual genius and collective underperformance, especially as the country has “many gifted, accomplished and remarkable individuals across all walks of life all over the world”.

“There is a clear mismatch between our individual quality and our national outcomes. We have not yet become greater than the sum of our individual selves,” the VP said.