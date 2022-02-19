Rapper NickiMinaj writes an open letter to men

Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty known professionally as Nicki Minaj is trying to correct the erroneous notion that women’s choices are always about men.

The Trinidadian-born rapper, singer and songwriter took to Twitter to address men and set the record strait once for all.

Nicki wrote an open letter to the men letting them know that women do not dress for them, do hair and makeup for their benefit but for themselves.

She pointed out that just like men engage in sex only for their own pleasure, women do their personal grooming for themselves too.

Post below: