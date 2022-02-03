Rapper Vic O Tries His Luck On Dj Cuppy After She Cried Out About Being Single

Vic O, a Nigerian rapper, has openly confessed his love for DJ Cuppy after she expressed his dissatisfaction with being unmarried while Rihanna is pregnant with ASAP Rocky.

Vic O confessed his love for the singer in a video on Twitter, pleading with her to give him a chance because he has been in love with her for a long time.

He wrote: “Short note to you my queen to be. @cuppymusic I’m very much available for you babe…You Gon’ love ma style..I’m a cool dude you know. You know I’ve been in love with ya for long time..And if we’ve met ber now i will have proposed to you without wasting time.”

