Regina Chukwu Accused Of Undergoing Plastic Surgery After Flaunting Her Curves

Regina Chukwu, a Nollywood actress, has fueled surgery rumors by frequently posting pictures of her curves on social media.

The actress has been posting images of herself on Instagram after her comeback from a mysterious illness for quite some time now.

READ MORE: Social Media Has Made Perfection Look Achievable – Actress Regina Chukwu

Tosin Silverdam, an Instagram blogger, claimed that Regina had undergone plastic surgery to change her appearance.

Despite the fact that the writer did not name Regina Chukwu in the post, admirers soon deduced she was the one after reading her precise description.

See post below: