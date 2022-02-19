Regina Daniels Reacts As Husband Allegedly Pays Bride Price Of Another Lady

Regina Daniels has reacted as her husband, Ned Nwoko allegedly pays bride price of another lady.

The Nollywood actress has spoken out after learning that her husband, Ned Nwoko, paid the bride price for another woman.

According to rumors, the billionaire has taken another wife and paid all of his debts.

READ ALSO: Nollywood Actor Ugezu Throws Subtle Shade At Regina Daniels

Regina Daniels, on the other hand, seemed unfazed by the news and uploaded a post thanking her husband for having her fly to Delta State on a private plane.

“I actually booked my ticket to delta because I am going for some jobs, but by husband as always keeps me stress free and insisted I go on a jet even if he’s is outta town.

The funniest part is he watched me book my tickets, for myself and staff until I came to tell him i was leaving and he said “just go straight to the private wing the plane is waiting for you”, she wrote.