Regina Daniels Showers Love On Her Sister As She Turns 18 Today

Regina Daniels, Nollywood actress and wife of billionaire, Ned Nwoko celebrates her younger sister, Destiny Daniels as she turns 18 today.

Regina Daniels assures her that she will always be there for her, stating that life will not always be rainbows and smiles.

The actress declared that she will guide, defend, and support her every step of the way because that is what big sisters are for.

She wrote: “My beautiful, sweet, smart, stubborn, witty and caring baby sister @destiny.daniels01 welcome to adulthood.

It’s not going to be rainbows and smiles all the way but I promise, you will not experience it alone, I am forever here to love, guide, protect and support you every step of the way for that is what big sisters are for”.

