Relationship Guru, Blessing Okoro Lists Disadvantages Of Dating Broke Guys

Blessing Okoro, a relationship guru, has some suggestions for women who date broke and jobless men.

Blessing Okoro, in an Instagram post, highlighted the major disadvantages of dating broke and jobless men, claiming that broke men are always angry, transfer hostility, and are never content.

She wrote: “Disadvantages of dating broke and jobless guys it might sound harsh but it is the truth. Stop dating broke and jobless guys.

They are always angry, transfer aggression and never satisfied with anything… you will see them in my comment section too, always angry”.

