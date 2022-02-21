Reno Omokri Blasts Fan Who Rubbished His Advice

Reno Omokri has responded to a follower who questioned him about his advice to people to move to high-rent areas.

Reno argued in a post on his Instagram page that people should move to high-rent neighborhoods, even if it meant living in a room.

READ MORE: You will never see anywhere where God condemned polygamy – Reno Omokri

A person’s neighbor, he claims, can either increase their labor or increase their favor.

His suggestion was questioned by one of his followers, who wondered where he would find the money to pay for a high-rent apartment and whether neighbors truly “connect” people.

See post below: