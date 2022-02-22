Reno Omokri Calls Out DSTV For Assigning Channel 419 To NTA Station

Former Presidential aide and activist Reno Omokri has reacted to DSTV assigning channel 419 to the Nigerian government-owned broadcaster, NTA
He said it’s DSTV’s way of making a mockery of and demarketing Nigeria.
The number “419” refers to the section of the Nigerian Criminal code dealing with fraud and the charges for offenders.
As a result, Nigerians refer to any form of financial fraud or scam as “419”.
Reno said that DSTV assigning channel 419 to the Nigerian Television Authority “carries a very powerful subliminal message”.
His Instagram post reads;
“Why has DSTV, a South African company operating in Nigeria, chosen to give the Nigerian Television Authority, @NTANetwork, the frequency channel of 419?
That is NOT a coincidence. It is a deliberate action. It is subversive and carries a very powerful subliminal message that demarkets Nigeria as a brand.
The Nigerian Broadcast Commission, that ought to have spotted this, are instead more focused on sanctioning radio and TV stations that criticise the Buhari administration. What a pity!”
See his post below.