Reno Omokri Calls Out DSTV For Assigning Channel 419 To NTA Station

Former Presidential aide and activist Reno Omokri has reacted to DSTV assigning channel 419 to the Nigerian government-owned broadcaster, NTA

He said it’s DSTV’s way of making a mockery of and demarketing Nigeria.

The number “419” refers to the section of the Nigerian Criminal code dealing with fraud and the charges for offenders.

As a result, Nigerians refer to any form of financial fraud or scam as “419”.

Reno said that DSTV assigning channel 419 to the Nigerian Television Authority “carries a very powerful subliminal message”.

His Instagram post reads;

“Why has DSTV, a South African company operating in Nigeria, chosen to give the Nigerian Television Authority, @NTANetwork, the frequency channel of 419?

That is NOT a coincidence. It is a deliberate action. It is subversive and carries a very powerful subliminal message that demarkets Nigeria as a brand.

It is a mockery of our nation and its citizens. And if Lai Mohammed was alive to his responsibilities, @DSTVNigeria ought to be answering questions!

The Nigerian Broadcast Commission, that ought to have spotted this, are instead more focused on sanctioning radio and TV stations that criticise the Buhari administration. What a pity!”

