Rosy Meurer Announces Plans For Her Son’s First Birthday

Rosy Meurer, a Nollywood actress, has taken to social media to share her joy as her son King celebrates his first birthday on March 2nd, 2022.

Rosy Meurer said she’s counting down to his first birthday and can’t believe he’ll be one in a few days after sharing a cute snapshot of his kid on her Instagram page.

According to Rosy Meurer, she will extend an invitation to one of her followers who can correctly predict the theme of his son’s first birthday party, which will be held on Banana Island.

She wrote: “Counting down to my baby’s birthday. March 2nd a King was born. Can’t believe he’s 1 in a bit. It can only be God! 🙏

I want to send an invite to 1 fan. Guess KING CHURCHILLs birthday theme to win yourself an invitation to his 1st birthday party in banana island”.

