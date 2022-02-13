Rosy Meurer Replies Trolls Accusing Her Of Lying About Her Age Ahead Of Her 30th Birthday

Rosy Meurer, a Nollywood actress, has reacted to the allegations over her age on social media ahead of her 30th birthday celebration on February 15th.

Rosy Meurer came to Instagram to share her joy and announce her 30th birthday, which she called “Dirty 30.”

The tweet sparked outrage in the comments section, with several fans accusing her of lying about her age.

Other social media users questioned why she changed her age and mocked the fact that many Nigerian celebrities refuse to develop above the age of 30.

See post below: