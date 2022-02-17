Rosy Muerer Celebrates Stepson’s Birthday On Instagram

Despite widespread rumors that she snatched Olakunle Churchill, Nollywood actress Rosy Meurer took to social media to honor Tonto Dikeh‘s son, King Andrea.

Rosy Meurer took to Instagram to share a sweet snapshot of Tonto Dikeh’s son wishing him a happy birthday.

READ MORE: Tonto Dikeh Gifts Son A Piece Of Land In Scotland For Birthday

Apart from addressing King Andrea, her son, Rosy Meurer, prayed that God would lead him in the right direction and grant him favor everywhere.

She wrote: Happy birthday son. May God guide you on your path and give you favor wherever you go. #king.

See post below: