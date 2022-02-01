Sammie Okposo’s Wife Finally Reacts To Singer’s Infidelity Scandal

Ozy Okposo, the wife of gospel singer Sammie Okposo, has responded to the open letter he released on Instagram just hours earlier.

It was earlier reported that, a lady named African Doll called out the musician on Monday, claiming that he abandoned her after realizing that their affair had resulted in a pregnancy.

READ ALSO: Sammie Okposo Deletes His Apology Post; Disables Comment Section On His Social Media

Advertisement

Okposo made an unexpected return to Instagram just hours after deactivating his account last week.

Ozy, his 11-year-old wife, adored the Instagram like button-enabled post.

This is her first public statement or reaction since the news of the incident surfaced a few days ago.

See post below: