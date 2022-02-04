SaveAkungba Trends On Twitter After Nigerian Students Were Crushed In Three Truck Accidents Within Two Days In Ondo

Many students of the popular Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko in Ondo State have taken to social media to condemn the frequent accidents happening around the school gate.

It was gathered that accidents involving trailers had claimed many lives of students and that of some indigenes of the university host community.

On February 03, 2020, a graduate who went back to the school for his clearance was reportedly crushed and killed by a truck.

Two other people also died in the accident that happened around the school gate.

Also, some students returning to school for examinations were also killed by a truck a few kilometres to the school gate.

In 2021, the management of the school shut it down over a protest that followed a fatal accident involving a truck belonging to Dangote Cement, which occurred opposite the campus of the institution, in which no fewer than nine persons, including some students of the university, were killed.

It was gathered that the cement-laden truck was heading for Owo from Obajana in Kogi State, when its brake allegedly failed. As a result, the driver lost control of the vehicle and swerved off the road and rammed into some shops directly opposite the university.

Using the hashtag #SaveAkungba, which became Nigeria’s number one trending topic on Twitter, the students called on the government to dualise and level the hilly Akungba-Ikare road.

Below are some of the tweets:

Can you believe 3 accidents happened today in Akungba ?

Both students and indigenes are dying by the the day 💔😩🥺 @RotimiAkeredolu pls save our lives, we can here to secure a better future for ourselves and not to die 🤲🏼😩🥺💔 #saveAAUA #SaveAkungba #AAUA — PrettieZara❤️💎 (@oyewolefunmi26) February 3, 2022

@SenBoroffice @ade_adeogun @RotimiAkeredolu

10:32pm- Currently in Akungba-Akoko, another trailer accident this night claiming lives including students. This is the 3rd in a day and 4th in a week. Indigenes have blocked the road with fire.#SaveAkungba @trafficbutter @FRSCNigeria pic.twitter.com/X5kvqU23hK — Adesola Ikulajolu #SaveAAUA (@oloyenaija1) February 3, 2022

Imagine the number of bright souls that we lost to dangote trailer accident in Akungba-Akoko last years January 23, 2021.

We had expected that a quick attention will be given to the hilly narrow akungba road or redirect trailers to take another route. SAD#SaveAAUA #SaveAkungba pic.twitter.com/ZOYkqQNddn — Adesola Ikulajolu #SaveAAUA (@oloyenaija1) February 4, 2022

No farewell words were spoken, there was no time to say goodbye. You were gone before we knew it, and only God knows why… RIP to those we lost 🕯 Till memory fades and life departs, you live forever in our hearts #SaveAkungba #SaveAauites @GuardianNigeria @MobilePunch pic.twitter.com/CWtuMonOCb — Bʀᴏs M || MK  (@Adeolamosesko) February 3, 2022

We live in fear in Akungba 😭, we are here to study not to be used as experiments on the road by trailers, we’ve lost a lot of students , we are tired of keeping silent!!!! #saveAkungba @RotimiAkeredolu @OndoStateToday @OndoStateGovt pic.twitter.com/uvWpZIEOjl — AIYEMOMI 💙 (@MosesAyemomi) February 3, 2022