#SaveAkungba Trends On Twitter After Nigerian Students Were Crushed In Three Truck Accidents Within Two Days In Ondo

By
Sheedah Lawal
-

Many students of the popular Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko in Ondo State have taken to social media to condemn the frequent accidents happening around the school gate.

It was gathered that accidents involving trailers had claimed many lives of students and that of some indigenes of the university host community.

On February 03, 2020, a graduate who went back to the school for his clearance was reportedly crushed and killed by a truck.

Two other people also died in the accident that happened around the school gate.

Also, some students returning to school for examinations were also killed by a truck a few kilometres to the school gate.

In 2021, the management of the school shut it down over a protest that followed a fatal accident involving a truck belonging to Dangote Cement, which occurred opposite the campus of the institution, in which no fewer than nine persons, including some students of the university, were killed.

It was gathered that the cement-laden truck was heading for Owo from Obajana in Kogi State, when its brake allegedly failed. As a result, the driver lost control of the vehicle and swerved off the road and rammed into some shops directly opposite the university.

Using the hashtag #SaveAkungba, which became Nigeria’s number one trending topic on Twitter, the students called on the government to dualise and level the hilly Akungba-Ikare road.

Below are some of the tweets:

