Senate Deputy Minority Leader Dumps PDP For APC

Emmanuel Bwacha, the Senate Deputy Minority Leader, quit the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday.

President Muhammadu Buhari received Bwacha, a founding member of the PDP, at the State House in Abuja.

Mai Mala Buni, the Senator who represents Taraba South in the National Assembly, feels that his defection will provide him with a level playing field, accompanied by the Chairman of the APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee and Yobe State Governor.

He noted that key milestones such as the Kashimbila Dam project have been accomplished under the current administration, much to the joy of his constituents.

Advertisement

Also Read: Adamu Garba: APC Should Address Crisis Within Before Convention

“I chose the APC because I know from the home front that is where there will be a level playing ground, number one,” he said.

“Then number two, the Ibi Bridge, which had been awarded and work is ongoing, was awarded under President Muhammadu Buhari, nobody from my senatorial district is not happy about this project, because this has been our cry since the colonial days.

“Also, under his watch, the Kashimbila Dam project had been completed. So, I had to answer to the calls of my constituents to join this party and redefine the narrative in Taraba State and restore its lost glory.

“Going forward, I am calling on all and sundry to join forces together so that we can build a better Taraba, where governance will be seen as the hope of the people and where development of infrastructure will be a key priority. Basically, that is my mission statement. Thank you very much.”