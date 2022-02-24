Send Your Troops Out Of Ukraine, UN Begs Putin

The United Nations has called on President Vladimir Putin of Russia to withdraw his troops in Ukraine.

UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, made the appeal in the early hours of Thursday.

Information Nigeria recalls how Putin ordered his troops into Russia and days later, loud explosions were heard within the country, sparking condemnation from global leaders.

In some tweets, the UN leader asked Putin to be humane.

“Under the present circumstances, I must change my appeal: President Putin, in the name of humanity, bring your troops back to Russia. This conflict must stop now.”

“Tonight, I have only one thing to say, from the bottom of my heart: President Putin, stop your troops from attacking Ukraine.

He appealed to the Russian president to stop the conflict as too many people have already died.

“Give peace a chance. Too many people have already died.”

Some Twitter users, however, noted that it was too late for the UN Secretary-General to call Putin to put an end to the conflict. Rather, they urged the UN to provide Ukraine with enough medical assistance as well as schedule prospective humanitarian supply airlifts into Ukraine.