Seyi Shay: I Knew About Rihanna’s pregnancy Since Last Year

Seyi Shay, a Nigerian singer, claims she knew Rihanna, her Barbadian colleague, was pregnant since 2021.

After photos of her baby bump surfaced, Rihanna took over the Internet on photo. The Umbrella singer was photographed with her boyfriend, rapper A$AP Rocky.

On Tuesday, she congratulated Rihanna on her pregnancy, saying it was the nicest news she had received all year.

“Big Congratulations to @rihanna. This is the best news I’ve heard this year (but knew since last year),” the ‘Yolo Yolo’ singer wrote.

This comes after Seyi Shay, whose real name is Oluwaseyi Joshua, revealed her engagement but refused to comment on her rumored pregnancy.