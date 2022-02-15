Sign Electoral Bill Now, PDP Govs Urge Buhari

Governors who are members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have asked President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the reworked electoral act amendment bill into law.

The governors’ position was contained in a communiqué released on Monday after a meeting in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa capital.

Buhari had declined assent to the bill, citing concerns over the recommendation of direct primaries for political parties.

The National Assembly had addressed the concerns expressed by the president and on January 31 transmitted the reworked bill to him for assent.

“The PDP governors urged Mr President to immediately sign the Electoral Act Amendment Bill into law. Waiting to run out the 30 days is yet another sign of unwillingness by Mr President to give Nigeria a reformed electoral framework.

“If there are still misgivings on any aspect of the bill, amendments may be introduced at a later stage,” the governors said in the communiqué read by the Vice Chairman of their forum and Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu.