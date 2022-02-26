‘Significant Improvement’ — Peterside Hails Buhari For Signing Electoral Bill

Atedo Peterside, the founder of Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc and Anap Foundation, has hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for signing the electoral act amendment bill into law.

The president signed the bill on Friday at a ceremony held at the federal executive council (FEC) chamber in the presidential villa in Abuja.

In a post on his official Twitter page, Peterside thanked Buhari for approving the electoral bill, which he said “constitutes a significant improvement over previous legislation”.

“The #GoNigeria movement wishes to thank Mr President, our Legislators, Civil Society etc. for this team effort,” he added.