Sikiratu Sindodo Says She’s Wild And Crazy As She Celebrates 46th Birthday

On her 46th birthday, Nollywood actress Tayo Odueke, also known as Sikiratu Sindodo, has unveiled some of her characteristics by sharing breathtaking images of herself.

Sikiratu came to Instagram to share images of herself looking stunning in traditional iro and Bubu clothes.

READ MORE: Actress Sikiratu Sindodo Showers Daughter With Money As She Graduates From University

She’s a true and amazing lover, according to her, secretly wild and insane as well as the sweetest if handled well.

She also expressed gratitude to God for her life and family, saying that God will not let up on her good acts anytime soon.

See post below: