Singer 9ice Welcomes Second Child With Wife

Abolore Adegbola Akande, better known by his stage name 9ice, and his wife Olasunkanmi have welcomed their second child.

On Friday, February 4th, 2022, 9ice headed to Instagram to post gorgeous family images and pregnancy shoots of his wife, emphasizing that family is everything.

The musician also professed his love for his wife Olasunkanmi, adding that his feelings for her will endure a lifetime.

According to 9ice, youth and beauty will fade, but his promise will endure because he has yet to meet someone who can fill the void left by his wife in his heart.

He wrote in another post; My baby just delivered a baby

