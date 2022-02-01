Singer Portable feature in an examination question in EKSU, Ekiti State (photo)

Rave of the moment and Zazu crooner, Portable has joined the list of Nigerian celebrities who have been featured in university examinations.

The singer who came to limelight with his song Zazoo Zeh was the centre focus for the number one question of an exam taken by students of the department of business management, Ekiti State University.

A photo of the examination question which emerged on social media showed that Portable’s question was made compulsory for examiners to attempt.

It was also observed that international dancer and a co-artist in the hit song, Poco Lee, was featured alongside Portable in that particular question one.

Portable’s examination feature adds him to the growing list of Nigerian celebrities who have appeared in examinations as questions or case studies, including socialite Obi Cubana.

