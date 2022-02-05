Singer Portable Flaunts His Wife On Instagram

Habeeb Okikiola, better known by his stage name Portable, has taken to social media to share lovely videos of himself and his wife.

He uploaded videos of himself and his family having a good time to his Instagram story.

READ MORE: Fans Drag Portable For Claiming “Wizkid Ojuelegba” Inspired Him To Start Music

Advertisement

In one of the clips, Portable and his spouse, as well as his child, was seen relaxing with him, and the singer elicited a smile from his beautiful child by murmuring his name.

The singer and his lady were seen getting all sweet in another video while the singer cheered her up.

His girlfriend reciprocated the compliment by gushing over her lover in a TikTok video.

See post below: