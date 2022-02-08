Singer Portable Steps Out In Suit For The First Time

Habeeb Okikiola, also known as Portable, a Nigerian singer, was seen making his signature pose a cute blue suit.

He was shown in a recent viral video wearing a three-piece blue suit, bow tie, and matching shoes to complete his new and unusual outfit.

Portable, who was in a room in the video, could be heard praising himself for appearing ‘dapper’ in his vernacular.

READ MORE: Singer Portable Flaunts His Wife On Instagram

Because it was the first time he was spotted in such clothing, social media users couldn’t help but react.

While many complimented his appearance, others advised him to modify his haircut, and others inquired as to who had given him the suit.

Watch video below: