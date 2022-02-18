Singer Simi Replies Critic Who Claims Her Career Has Nosedived Since ‘Duduke’

Simi Oguneye, a Nigerian musician, has responded to a music critic who stated her career had taken a nosedive after the success of her hit tune “Duduke.”

Simi has released a couple of singles since the smash of ‘Duduke,’ but one Twitter fan was not impressed.

Simi is undoubtedly his favorite female artist, but people can’t ignore the dip in her craft after ‘Duduke,’ according to a post shared on Twitter by a man with the handle Uby.

The singer responded to the Twitter user by saying she could make a thousand Dudukes but understands how difficult it is to accept change.

She expressed her gratitude for the man’s support and urged him to give her all of his support without bias.

Uby wrote: “Simi is undoubtedly my favourite female artist, but we can’t ignore the dip in her craft after Duduke. What happened?”.

Simi replied: “My guy I can make a thousand Dudukes but I understand change is hard to receive. I appreciate your support and I’d like you to give SimiVibes a chance with zero bias”.