Slay Queen Allegedly Stabs House Manager While Fighting Over Rent In Lagos (Photo)

A slay queen identified as Edith Raymond has landed in hot soup after allegedly stabbing a house manager, Ngozi in the eye.

The lady is now cooling off at the Maroko police station in Lagos.

It was gathered that the incident happened in Lekki Phase 1 on Wednesday, February 2.

A source said, “They pay their rent weekly and Ngozi was kept in charge of receiving the rent on behalf of the landlord.

Edith has been owing for three weeks and said she won’t pay up. The victim then called some boys to send the suspect packing. This got the suspect angry and she decided to use a bottle to st#b Ngozi in the eye.

She was arrested but the victim has lost her eyesight as a result of the incident.”