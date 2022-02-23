Solomon Buchi Writes An Open Letter To Bobrisky

Bobrisky, a Nigerian crossdresser, and Solomon Buchi, a life coach, have had an internet feud.

After Solomon Buchi slammed the crossdresser for being threatened by his junior colleague James Brown, who is completing his study at a university in the United Kingdom, the two tore at each other.

READ MORE: “I Walked So That Others Can Fly” Bobrisky Brags As Netizens Continue To Drag Him

He chastised Bob for being constantly troubled by James’ every move in response to the drama.

The life coach told him to concentrate on his personal life and devise alternative ways to entertain the audience.

See post below: